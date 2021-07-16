Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,249 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.