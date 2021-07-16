Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 153.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLGY stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

