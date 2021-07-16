Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.57.

GWRE stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -337.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

