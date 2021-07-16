GYEN (GYEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,843.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.20 million and $2,843.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00146961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.52 or 0.99735868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

