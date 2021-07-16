Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$2.40

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HTL stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.72 million and a P/E ratio of 123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

