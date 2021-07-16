Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.39 ($0.76). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 40,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of £74.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.98.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

