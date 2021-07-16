Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Given a $22.17 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $22.17 price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

HRGLF opened at $24.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

