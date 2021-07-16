Hathor (HTR) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00101045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00144757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,361.46 or 1.00035585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

