Hays (LON:HAS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.01) on Monday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

