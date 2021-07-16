Head-To-Head Comparison: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Public Storage alerts:

This table compares Public Storage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26% DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54%

Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.82 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.55 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.56 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -22.26

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Public Storage and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18 DiamondRock Hospitality 2 3 4 0 2.22

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $289.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Summary

Public Storage beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.