Head to Head Contrast: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) vs. UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hammerson and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 5 6 1 0 1.67 UDR 1 3 6 0 2.50

UDR has a consensus target price of $46.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.31%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than Hammerson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and UDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $234.84 million 0.34 -$2.23 billion N/A N/A UDR $1.24 billion 12.62 $64.27 million $2.04 25.87

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A UDR 5.09% 2.76% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UDR beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

