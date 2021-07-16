Head to Head Contrast: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StoneCo and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 6 5 0 2.45 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $70.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.00%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than StoneCo.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 27.90 $165.69 million $0.57 102.18 WISeKey International $14.78 million 6.15 -$28.66 million ($3.35) -2.03

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International. WISeKey International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

StoneCo beats WISeKey International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 652,600 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 260 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. is a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure (PKI), which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service (SaaS), including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has strategic partnership agreements with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region; and CasperLabs Networks AG to provide a marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling non-fungible tokens, including artwork and luxury goods. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

