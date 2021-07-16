Head-To-Head Review: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Holicity and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 1 11 13 0 2.48

Booking has a consensus target price of $2,429.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than Holicity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holicity and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Booking $6.80 billion 13.10 $59.00 million $4.71 460.59

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80%

Summary

Booking beats Holicity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

