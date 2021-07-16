HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

