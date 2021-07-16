Healthpeak Properties’ (PEAK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.
PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76.
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.