Healthpeak Properties’ (PEAK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

