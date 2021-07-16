HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HSTM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 84,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,433. The stock has a market cap of $890.43 million, a P/E ratio of 97.31 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.