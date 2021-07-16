HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €82.86 ($97.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

