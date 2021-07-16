Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,491 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

