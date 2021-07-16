Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,781 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.