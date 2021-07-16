Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $426,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $125.36 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

