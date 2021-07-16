Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Knoll as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter worth about $286,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNL opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

