Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 193,098 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

