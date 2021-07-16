Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 85 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $204.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.