Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

BABA opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

