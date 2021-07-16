Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $300.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $325.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

