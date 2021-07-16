HMI Capital Management L.P. Has $312.95 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises 11.2% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned 2.30% of Dynatrace worth $312,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

