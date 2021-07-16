Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

