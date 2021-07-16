Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

