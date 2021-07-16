Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 389.75 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.27. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £490.63 million and a PE ratio of -63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

