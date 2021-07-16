Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 389.75 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.27. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £490.63 million and a PE ratio of -63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

