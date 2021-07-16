Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

