H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in H&R Block by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

