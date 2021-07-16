HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.42 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

