HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 64,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

