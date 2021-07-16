HRT Financial LP Grows Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.