HRT Financial LP Invests $1.81 Million in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $82,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock worth $18,263,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

Shares of CACC opened at $455.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.54. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

