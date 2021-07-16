HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $35,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $30,281,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $25,225,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $58.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

