Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HUDI) Lock-Up Period To End on July 21st

Huadi International Group’s (NASDAQ:HUDI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Huadi International Group had issued 3,125,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Huadi International Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Huadi International Group stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Huadi International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huadi International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Huadi International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries.

