Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.55.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.