Hutner Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,001. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

