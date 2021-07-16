Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.01. 437,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

