Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,943 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Insiders have sold 207,500 shares of company stock worth $50,094,410 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,042. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

