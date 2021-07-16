Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.65 ($14.88).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

