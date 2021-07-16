IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0328 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. IDEX has a market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00798549 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

