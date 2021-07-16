Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 2,492 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $123,329.08.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98.

Shares of PI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,585. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

