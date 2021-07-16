Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 800.50 ($10.46), with a volume of 186,758 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 788.03.

In related news, insider Till Vestring purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

