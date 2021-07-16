Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $45.00

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $47.32. Independence shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Independence by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independence by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

