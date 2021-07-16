Independent Family Office LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.39. 872,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,316,074. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

