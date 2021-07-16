Independent Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,864. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $121.24 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

