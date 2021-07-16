Independent Family Office LLC Sells 5,491 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 678,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.50. 13,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,898. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

