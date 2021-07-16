Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

